Marisol Caguana lived the worst moments of her life in Piedras Negras, Coahuila (Mexico), a border area where the Rio Grande separates them from USA.

After traversing seven countries with her husband and 5-year-old son, the family was reaching their destination. From Ecuador they undertook the journey to reach the United States in search of the American dream, but they met with tragedy.

Patricio died trying to cross the river with his son Yonathan on his shoulders and Marisol’s hand. None of the three knew how to swim.

“He was ahead. He took my hand and we crossed. And when he already felt deep, he pulled my hand and we began to drown, and the backpack was the one that floated to me,” Marisol Caguana told the Mexican outlet TvAzteca.

With all her strength, Marisol managed to grab her son, but the little one already had white eyes and purple skin.

“I got very desperate and took my son to a stone, and I crushed his chest and gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation,” the migrant woman narrates.

With all her efforts, the young mother saved the child’s life, but his partner did not run with the same luck.

An ambulance from Coahuila rescued them before hypothermia took them too.

“We wanted to fulfill our dream of having our little house and studying for our son to get ahead, that’s why the three of us went out,” he told the television network.

When the journalist asked the woman why they had decided to cross the border through that stretch of the Rio Grande, one of the mightiest, she replied that they did so because they saw a TikTok video of people walking by.

Ecuadorian migration increases

Hundreds of citizens from Ecuador, as well as from other countries, are stranded in Tapachula, on the border between Mexico and Guatemala. Photo: EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

Ecuadorian migrants stranded on the southern border of Mexico recommend their compatriots not to migrate because the procedures to regularize their transit and stay are stagnant.

Hundreds of citizens from Ecuador, as well as from other countries, are stranded in Tapachula, on the border of Mexico with Guatemala, because the Mexican authorities give them documents that only serve to remain in the state of Chiapas, but prevents them from moving north .

Ecuadorian Aurora Jayak, who is a fruit merchant in her country, told EFE that this trip is complicated and asked migrants not to risk their lives because getting to the United States “it’s not that easy” as other people told him.

The woman said that she left Ecuador to flee from the mafias and seek safety, but in southern Mexico there are no conditions to work and they must wait months for their immigration procedures.

“Because now the migrants cannot move from Tapachula, those who evade the controls take days to reach Arriaga (the next control point), which is two hours away by bus,” he said. Jayak, 33, recounted that she left with her husband, brother-in-law and two travel companions, who left their country with 1,500 dollars each, but now they have run out of money after suffering extortion by the police in the various countries they crossed.

His case reflects an exponential increase in migration from Ecuador to Mexico, which detected 22,156 Ecuadorians in an irregular situation in 2022, an increase of 1,500% compared to 1,384 in 2021, according to the Migration Policy Unit of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

