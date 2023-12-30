Devastating head-on on the Trani – Corato road: two men died in the accident and a woman and her two children were seriously injured

A accident very serious road accident occurred late yesterday afternoon in Puglia, more precisely on the provincial road 238 that connects Trani to Corato, at the junction for Bisceglie. Three cars were involved, two people died and three were seriously injured. Savino Calvano and Vincenzo Lafiandra, aged 82 and 37, lost their lives in the crash.

Another devastating tragedy occurred in Italy during the Christmas holidays. Late yesterday afternoon, Friday 29 December, a very serious road accident occurred in Puglia, more precisely on the state road 238 which connects Trani to Coratoin the Bari area.

According to what has been reconstructed so far, it seems that the man who was driving a Peugeot 3008, Savino Calvano aged 82while passing at the junction for Bisceglie and Andria, had a illness and lost control of driving.

His car at that point would have invaded the opposite lane, where just at that moment another car was arriving, one Suzuki on which one was travelling whole family.

He was driving the second car Vincenzo Lafiandra, 37 years old of Corato, his wife, a 37-year-old woman, and their two children, a 6-year-old and a one-year-old.

The impact was very violent and both vehicles ended up destroyed.

Two victims in the dramatic accident

Credit: Vincenzo Lafiandra – Facebook

The 118 rescuers, the Fire Brigade, the Traffic Police officers and those of the Local Police intervened on the spot, finding upon their arrival a horrifying scenario.

Unfortunately the toll was dramatic. For the two men who were driving their respective cars, Savino Calvano aged 82 and Vincenzo Lafiandra aged 37, there was nothing else to do but note the death.

Very seriously injuredthen, the other members of Lafiandra's family: la wife 37 year old and two children aged 1 and 6.

She was involved in the crash also another car. An Opel Meriva that arrived a few moments later and was unable to avoid the impact with the two already crashed vehicles.

They traveled on it five peoplethey also remained woundsalthough fortunately in mild manner. Transported to hospital, they will be discharged shortly with an unimportant prognosis.