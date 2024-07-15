The former kick returner and champion receiver in the Super Bowl XLVII with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, Jacoby Jones, He died at his home in Houston, Texas, at the age of 40, this Sunday.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jacoby Jones, who had a unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered,” the Ravens posted on social media.

What is known

Jones was key to the team’s Super Bowl XLVII title, a game in which they defeated the San Francisco 49ers by 34-31.

“In that match he contributed with two touchdowns, one by reception of 56 yards and with a kick return of 108 yards. The latter is an NFL record as the longest kick return in the playoffs. In total he accumulated 288 yards, a record for a Super Bowl,” reported the EFE agency.

“He was a light. He was the beloved son of his loving mother, Mrs. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith. My personal favorite Jacoby moment was every time I saw his smiling, joy-filled face. Rest in peace, Jacoby,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

His career

EFE warns that the deceased was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, On July 11, 1984, he arrived in the league selected in the third round of the 2007 Draft by the Houston Texans, team where he remained until 2011 and with which he returned 64 punts for 1,490 yards and a touchdown.

“He acted for Baltimore between 2012 and 2014, a franchise with which he returned 86 kicks for 853 yards. He also returned 101 punts for 3,037 yards. He scored five touchdowns. As a receiver he added three scores. In the 2015 season, his last in the NFL, he played for Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers”, sand he said.

EFE warns that in 2017 he played with Monterrey Steel of the National Arena League (NAL), a professional indoor football league. On September 29 of that year, he signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

In his nine years in the NFL, Jones had 2,733 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He had 2,688 yards and four touchdowns on 276 kickoff returns. He had 4,940 yards and five touchdowns on kickoff returns.