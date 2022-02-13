Home page world

From: Christina Denk

divide

In Austria, a corona infected person did not follow the quarantine rules. Now the accusation is that one of her neighbors died because of her carelessness.

Klagenfurt – Did a pensioner die from the corona virus because his infected neighbor did not comply with the quarantine? The Klagenfurt public prosecutor’s office is currently trying to find out. As the Small newspaper reported, the woman had already tested positive for the corona virus in December. However, she is said to have handled the quarantine regulations quite laxly. According to reports, there were repeated complaints from neighbors until the police finally intervened.

During one of her unauthorized excursions in the stairwell of the apartment building, the woman is said to have infected one of her neighbors with the corona virus. The pensioner died in January as a result of his Covid disease.

Grossly negligent killing: Austrian woman is said to have infected her neighbor with the corona virus

The public prosecutor’s office is now investigating whether the careless Austrian is to blame for her neighbor’s illness. The Kärtnerin are accused of grossly negligent killing and intentional endangerment of the community through communicable diseases. An autopsy on the neighbor’s body had already been ordered at the end of January. The result of the forensic report is still pending. The case is the first of its kind in Carinthia in the pandemic and one of the first in Austria Small newspaper. Austria is currently planning to relax the corona measures in many areas.

Investigations into corona infections: what is the legal situation in Germany?

In Austria it is one of the first cases of this kind, but how would the German judiciary act? Attorney Nicole Mutschke explains opposite RTL: “Even if nobody dies after such a quarantine breach, it is still a matter of dangerous bodily harm.” Accordingly, in the case of a quarantine breach, both a report of an administrative offense and criminal prosecution are possible. “That can pull quite a rat’s tail behind it,” says Mutschke. The corona virus, like AIDS, is counted as a harmful substance. However, there is one problem with these procedures: “Of course, you first have to prove that you were infected by exactly this one person.” Legal consequences can also threaten if you are infected voluntarily. But what are the reasons that people consciously accept the risk of a corona infection? (chd/AFP)