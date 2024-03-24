A armed aggression It was recorded on Saturday night in the municipality of Fresnillo, Zacatecasleaving as balance two teenagers, 16 and 14 years old respectively, dead.

The events occurred around 8:30 p.m., on Bugambilias Street, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood, in the municipal seat from Fresnillo, where armed individuals shot their victims and then fled the scene.

Neighbors and witnesses alerted the 911 Emergency System, so police elements as well as paramedics were mobilized to the scene, who confirmed that both young people had died.

The place was immediately cordoned off by the Public Security Directorate (DSP) as well as elements of the National Guard (GN), awaiting the agents of the Investigative Police (PDI), who took charge of the first investigations.

(Photo: Zacatecas Information Monitor)

For their part, the expert services collected the evidence, in addition to lifting the bodies of the two teenagers to transfer them to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) and perform the legal autopsy.

It should be noted that the first reports indicated that only one man had been injured in the incident, however, moments later it was confirmed that there were two victims and both had died.

Despite the police mobilization that took place after the attack, no arrests have been reported so far.