Sad news comes from Europe. The organization of the Tour of Austria confirmed the death of the Norwegian cyclist André Drege after suffering a terrible accident on the descent from the Großglockner to Heiligenblut, in the queen stage of the race.

The 25-year-old cyclist had an accident and received emergency medical attention due to the severity of his injuries, but minutes later the worst was confirmed.

The Italian Filippo Ganna He was set to take the podium after winning the queen stage, but the ceremony was cancelled when it was confirmed that Drege had died after a violent fall.

“I have always been fascinated by cycling since I was very young. I have also had parents who were interested in cycling, but who have never cycled at a high level. When I was 14, I was able to try out my father’s road bike and since then I have spent many hours on the bike,” the rider described himself on his team’s website.

