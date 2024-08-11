Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 22:23

The plane that crashed yesterday belonged to Voepass, the fourth largest Brazilian airline. The company, which was previously called Passaredo, is headquartered in Ribeirão Preto (SP) and operates in 40 cities, according to information on its website. According to the airline, it operates 60 daily flights and transports 70,000 passengers per month.

In June, it held 0.5% of the Brazilian air transport market, behind Latam (39.6%), Azul (31%) and Gol (28.8%). At the end of last year, the company had 859 employees, including 131 pilots and crew members, and ten aircraft manufactured by the French company ATR.

In terms of the number of domestic flights, Voepass was the company that recorded the highest growth in 2023, with 22%. Latam came next, with 13%. In 2019 (the latest data made available by the National Civil Aviation Agency, ANAC), the company had a loss of R$27 million. In the same year, the company’s cash flow was negative by R$30 million.

The company is owned by Commander José Luiz Felício Filho, son of Passaredo’s founder, José Luiz Felício, who died last year. Felício founded Viação Passaredo in 1978 and created the airline in 1995. He presided over the company until 2002, when he handed over control to his son.

In 2012, Passaredo entered into judicial recovery proceedings in an attempt to settle a debt estimated at R$150 million.

In 2017, it negotiated the transfer of control of its capital to Grupo Itapemirim, which also faced judicial recovery. The sale, however, was canceled in the same year. Two years later, the company changed its name to Voepass.

Latam is responsible for selling tickets. When contacted, it said it regretted the accident and offered “its deepest condolences to the families of the passengers on flight 2283.”

Voepass, on its website, reported that it “used all means to support those involved”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.