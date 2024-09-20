Vessalico – Tragedy in Vessalico, where this morning, shortly before 7, a one-month-old baby was found lifeless in his crib. It was the mother who noticed that the baby, the son of a South American couple, was no longer breathing. The Pieve di Teco Red Cross intervened, as did the 118 medical car and the emergency helicopter was also alerted, but every attempt to revive the baby was useless: when the rescuers arrived he was lifeless. The Carabinieri also intervened. According to the coroner, it was a case of so-called “cot death”, a sudden cardiac arrest with no apparent cause. It is called Sids, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.