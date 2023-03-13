Tragedy Valtellina, Salvini: “Lives broken by a moment of unconsciousness”

Terrible tragedy in Valtellinatwo boys of just 15 years they have lost his lifewere overwhelmed by a running train. It happened yesterday afternoon in the small station of Berbenno: the two very young were together with some friends when they decided to cross the railroad bypassing the Wall which overlooks highway 38, instead of using the subway. At that moment, however, a train from Sondrio traveling at high speed, there was nothing they could do, they are died instantly. The two minors, one of origins South Americanthe other Kosovarwere returning to Sondrio where they lived after an afternoon spent at amusement park of Berbenno in Valtellina. The friends, about ten in all, reached the pedestrian underpass to enter the station, while the two fifteen-year-olds chose to cross the highway dello Stelvio and climb over the low concrete wall.

The train driver, bound for Milan Central Station, could not avoid the impact, reported La Provincia di Sondrio. On the site of the tragedy intervened i carabinieri and the magistrate on duty who ordered the seizure of the convoy. The railway traffic on the line was stopped and buses were instituted between Morbegno And Sondrio. “Two lives yet to live snuffed out by a moment of unconsciousness. What a tragedy. A prayer for them, the deepest condolences to their families “. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo writes it on Instagram Salvinicommenting on the news of the deaths of two 15 year old boys who crossed the tracks and were hit by a passing train.

