He was on a short hike when he slipped into a stream. There was nothing that could be done for the man, an 80-year-old gentleman: he died from the fall

An 80 year old gentleman was found dead in the late afternoon of last night, thursday july 4thto Tarcentoin the province of Udine. The man, whose name is Paul Cragnoliniwould be slipped into a stream while he was doing a short excursion in the Friuli area. According to initial information, the 80-year-old left home for an afternoon walk near the Torre torrent. Not seeing him return, the man’s relatives have raised the alarm by calling the police.

The research began immediately and involved the Fire fightersthe operators of the civil protection and the technicians of the Alpine rescue with the help of the canine units. The lifeless body of the gentleman was found shortly after. Any responsibility of other people is excluded as a cause of death.

