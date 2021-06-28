Tragedy in Turin, bullied because gay throws himself under a train

Drama in Turin, an 18-year-old boy throws himself under a train, he no longer accepted living like this, bullied because he was gay. Orlando had withdrawn into himself. He had stopped talking to his family. With his friends. He faced with difficulty those who, almost every day, mocked him. Until he couldn’t take it anymore. So last Sunday, – reads the Corriere della Sera – after having lunch with his father and brother he left the house saying: “See you soon. I’ll be back soon”. Instead he never returned home. It was 2.30 pm when that “boy in love, full of passion and smiles” took his own life. Without leaving even a message of explanation to his family.

Yet – continues the Corriere – some signs of the malaise he was experiencing had already launched some time before. On March 27, on Instagram, his refuge and place where he felt free to express his feelings and thoughts, he published a post in which he wrote that “the problem with closed minds is that they have an open mouth”. A clear request for help that few, however, were able to understand and to which no one gave an answer anyway.