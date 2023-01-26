Mauro Glorioso was in line outside a club in Turin when a heavy electric bicycle crashed on his head

A real absurdity is what happened in Turin in the night between last Friday and Saturday. Mauro Glorious he was in line outside a night life club in the Piedmontese city, when he was suddenly hit on the head by a heavy electric bicycle. Since then he has been in an induced coma. His parents who have arrived from Sicily and his friends who were there with him are shocked.

A story that vaguely recalls what happened to Davide Ferrerio. He too, like Mauro, had gone out for a carefree evening with friends and found himself in a few moments unconscious lying on the groundwithout even knowing why.

In that case Davide had been the victim of a mistaken identity and today, months later, he is still hospitalized, in irreversible comato fight to survive.

Mauro, on the other hand, was the victim of the gesture of a hooligan or perhaps more than one. he was in line with his friends outside the club The Beach Of Turin. The pub is located on the left side of the “Murazzi”, right on the edge of the river.

Above it, several feet high, is a parking area used by cars but also by bike sharing services.

Someone, from the balcony that overlooks the entrance to the club, around one o’clock in the night between last Friday and Saturday, launched strongly one electric bicyclewhich hit poor Mauro Glorioso on the head.

How is Mauro Glorious

The conditions of the 23-year-old Sicilian, a medical student in Turin and a photography enthusiast, appeared immediately serious. He is currently in a pharmacological coma and will need to be operated on.

THE parentsobviously shockedthey immediately left Palermo and find themselves at the side of their son.

Shocked too friends of the young man, who cannot explain how someone could have done such a petty gesture, and then vanished into thin air.

The authorities obviously have opened an investigation about what happened and are trying to trace those responsible for this terrible act.

Mauro’s own friends have launched a appeal on social media and are desperately looking for someone who has seen something and can help with the investigation.

They will follow updates on this affair.