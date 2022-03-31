Tragedy in Trieste: 90-year-old woman found dead at home by INPS officials. Her death would even date back to 4 years ago

Macabre discovery in Trieste. A 90 year old woman was found dead, inside her home in the center. The disconcerting thing is that the presumable date of her death dates back to 2018. In the last 4 years, therefore, no one had bothered to contact or hear her. The whole city is in shock.

A story that recalls what happened in Como a couple of months ago. In that case the victim was Marinella Beretta. The 70-year-old lived in a villa located on Via Comum Oppidum, which she had previously sold to a Swiss citizen.

The man paid the woman regularly, but had decided to stay and live in Switzerland, leaving her the usufruct. There was no contact between the two and she had no one to look after her.

With bad weather and the danger that the trees in the garden of the villa would fall causing damage, i neighbors they contacted the man who, only at that point, tried to call the woman.

Receiving no reply, he went to Como and seeing that no one answered the doorbell, he has warned the authorities.

The latter have intervened, they have forced the doorentered and found the corpse in an advanced state of decomposition, sitting on a chair in the living room.

The autopsy, in that case, determined who the victim was deceased for about two years.

The discovery of the 90-year-old woman in Trieste

Sadly similar story, the one that happened in Trieste in recent days. The 90-year-old woman lived in her house in the historic center of the city. She only had one sister with whom relations had been interrupted for years.

To realize that something was wrong were the INPS officialswho having not received any answers for some time, went to the house to check.

Receiving no answer, they called the Police which, as in the case of Como, forced the front door of the house.

Inside the house, the agents found the mummified corpse of the old woman and also that of hers cat.

Some were found in the apartment foodstuffswhich report the deadline of 2018. It is therefore thought that, presumably, that is the year in which the lady died. 4 long years where no one cared about her or her health. The cause of death, given the ripe old age, is thought to be natural.