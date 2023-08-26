Tragedy in Trentino, a 72-year-old hiker drowned in the gorge of a stream

A 72-year-old hiker died after falling into the gorge of a stream in Trentino. The tragedy occurred in Brentonico: the lifeless body of the victim was found near the site of the accident, along the Sorna stream.

According to the first reconstructions, the man, originally from Rovereto, decided to face the descent alone, starting from the Pont del Diaol, the devil’s bridge, and would have had problems with the first of the four descents into the canyon. The area is known for hiking and is located a few kilometers from Riva del Garda.

The alarm was given around 3.20 pm by the man’s partner, whom he could no longer reach on the phone. The mountain rescue stations of Vallagarina and Ala intervened on the spot, as well as the Saf, the voluntary firefighters of Brentonico and the Carabinieri of the Rovereto Company. Around 4 pm, rescuers found the man’s lifeless body near the first waterfall.