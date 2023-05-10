Shalie Lipp lost her life in a tragic car accident on Sunday morning in Minnesota: she was only 21 years old

Very serious mourning in the world of US sport, Domenica, in fact, lost her life in a tragic car accident Shalie Lipp, rising MMA star and daughter of sportscaster Rollie Lipp. The clash took place in Minnesota.

The accident occurred around at 11:30 on Sunday 7 Mayon Interstate 94 in the state of Minnesota.

Lipp was traveling as a passenger on one 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and the car crashed head-on with a 2017 Jeep Cherokee which came in the opposite direction.

Witnesses told of one terrifying scene and completely destroyed vehicles, whose debris covered the road surface.

Rescuers immediately intervened on the spot, who unfortunately were unable to do anything to avoid the death of the 21 year old.

The other passengers of the two cars managed to get out of their respective vehicles independently, while Shalie he lost his life instantly. Minnesota Police said she was the only one not wearing a seat belt.

At the helm of Chrevolet was 35-year-old Vital Trottier, coach of Academy of Combart Arts of Fargo, an academy of which Lipp was a member.

Recently the athlete had been in Thailand to prepare athletically for a very important meeting that should have taken place on May 20 in Michigan.

Condolences to Shalie Lipp

Many those who have shown their condolences on the web. The young MMA star was trained by Eric Sweeneywho sadly wrote:

My heart is destroyed. You were a wonderful person. One of the few people I’ve ever met who was destined to achieve major successes. I will never forget you, I can’t imagine I won’t see you this week or ever. Being your friend has changed me forever. Thank you for all the moments, the discussions both personal and professional, the tears, the laughter.

Shalie Lipp was the daughter of the sports commentator Rollie Lipp and the University of North Dakota professor, Jennie Bucholz.

READ ALSO: Chiara Danieli, a young promise of Italian Karate, disappeared at the age of 21 and in circumstances to be clarified. Her coach, Claudio Colombi, and her family want the truth.