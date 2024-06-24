A huge and sudden tragedy shocked the world of cinema yesterday, Sunday 23 June. Tamayo Perry, an actor well known for his appearances in several films, such as Pirates of the Caribbean, died in Hawaii following a shark attack. The interpreter, who was also an expert lifeguard, was just 49 years old. The tragic announcement from the local authorities.

The exact circumstances of how such a drama occurred have not been disclosed, but based on what has emerged, it would appear that Tamayo Perry was doing surf in the waters of the ocean of Hawaiioff Malaekahana Beach.

The security and emergency teams of Honolulu they received a call around 1pm local time, about a man who had suffered a shark attack. Perry was pulled from the water by rescuers, who then promptly transported him to shore. There the paramedics attempted to save his life, but all efforts proved in vain. The injuries sustained were too serious and too much blood was lost.

It was the well-known actor who broke the news of what happened, also confirming that the victim was indeed the well-known actor Kurt Lager, Honolulu’s acting head of ocean security. In addition to being an actor, as Lager himself explained, Tamayo was also a expert lifeguard local and everyone loved him. His kindness, the boss explained, was contagious and the good he wanted for everyone far exceeded what they wanted for him.

As mentioned, Tamayo Perru had acted in several highly successful films and TV series. One for all “Pirates of the Caribbean – At Sea’s Edge” of 2011, the fourth chapter of the saga in which he stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. He went on to appear on shows like Lost, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Crush and Charlie’s Angels 2.