Accident near her home: there was nothing to do for the little girl

Tragedy in the Venetian. A one year and eight month old girl died after being hit by a car in Tombelle di Vigonovo driven by her father. The alarm went off immediately with several calls to 118 but for the little girl there was nothing to do.

The incident took place near the victim’s home around 11.20 this morning. At the moment the information is fragmentary and little leaks about the possible dynamics. According to an initial reconstruction, the little girl was hit during a reverse maneuver performed by the driver of the vehicle, her father, who did not notice the presence of her daughter.

Tombelle di Vigonovo, rescue on the place where a child was hit by her father’s car

Calls to 118 were immediate but the girl, despite several resuscitation attempts, died of severe crushing injuries sustained in the impact. The father and family members are in shock.

The carabinieri of Vigonovo and Chioggia are carrying out the investigations and, among other things, they have informed the judicial authority.

“We gather around the child’s family – are the words of the mayor, Luca Martello -, we will give them all the necessary psychological support in this dramatic moment”.