Ten people, among these nine minors, died on Sunday in a traffic accident that involved several vehicles during the storm that hit the state of Alabama, in the United States.

As reported by CNN, Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock indicated that eight of the minors between 4 and 17 years old were in a bus while the rest of the deceased, a 29-year-old father and his nine-month-old daughter, were occupants of another vehicle.

The crashed truck belonged to the Girls Ranch of Tallapoosa County, a youth center coordinated by the Alabama Police Chiefs Association. Michael Smith, general director of that center, said that the bus was heading back to the farm located near Camp Hill, northeast of Mongomery, after spending a week on the beach in Gulf Shores.

The mike ended up on fire after the crash and Candice Gulley, director of the place, was the only survivor after a witness managed to remove her from the flames.

A team of 10 specialists will assess the scene of the accident. Photo: Reuter

Gulley was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. “He will survive his physical injuries,” Smith said.

Two of the boys who died in the truck were Gulley’s sons, ages 4 and 16. Meanwhile, four others were residents of the farm and two more were guests, Smith added.

Two other people traveling in another vehicle also lost their lives: Cody Fox, 29, and his 9-month-old daughter, Ariana, residents of Marion County, Tennessee.

The crash occurred on Saturday on Interstate 65, about 55 miles from Montgomery, probably after vehicles skid on slippery roads, at a time when the tropical storm Claudette it was moving through the southeastern United States and caused heavy rains.



The National Transportation Safety Board announced that a team of 10 specialists will assess the scene of the accident whose images show several burned vehicles on the route.

The agency said the investigation will focus on vehicle technology, including forward collision warning systems, fuel tank integrity and passenger survivability.

AFG