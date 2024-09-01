Another girl, who may be a friend of the victim, was rescued from the river in time and brought to safety.

Holidays that turn into dramatic moments for entire families. This is what happens in moments like the one that happened yesterday during a pleasant day spent cooling off at the riveras many families do who live, perhaps, far from the sea.

The tragedy took place in Siena. Here, a young 31-year-old Italian tourist lost her life after feeling unwell. The woman was in a river, cooling off from the summer heat that characterizes the Tuscan hinterland practically every year. The woman had dived into the waters of the Diborrato river park, in the San Marziale area of ​​Colle Val d’Elsa, in the province of Siena. However, she never re-emerged from that river.

THE’accident It happened yesterday, August 31, a day that, even symbolically, closes for many people the summer holidays before the usual exodus back to the big cities. The woman’s body was recovered by firefighter divers, shortly after, rescuers who intervened promptly on site.

Another girl, who could be afriend of the victimwas rescued in the river in time and brought to safety by divers. She had also encountered difficulties in the same waters. Fortunately, she was entrusted to the care of paramedics and, at present, does not appear to be in danger of life.

The Carabinieri and the municipal police of Colle Val d’Elsa intervened at the scene of the tragedy to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the events. The municipality of Colle Val d’Elsa expressed deep condolences for the loss of the young woman. The community where the river park is located is gathered around the family and friends in this truly sad moment for everyone. The message from the municipal administration: «The community of Colle Val d’Elsa is close to the victim’s family in this moment of immense pain. The municipal administration expresses its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the young woman, affected by this tragic loss».