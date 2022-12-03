what happened?

• According to the details reported by local media, a boat carrying a father and son in the river was attacked by a crocodile.

• The crawling animal hit the forty-year-old father in the head, while the little boy was snatched into the depths of the water in front of his father’s eyes, who fled to the river bank.

• The head of the Lahd Dato’ Agency for Fire and Rescue, Sumswa Rashid, confirmed that the search is underway for any trace of the child, noting that his father suffered serious injuries to the head and body.

• She continued: “The man was transferred to Lahd Datu Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.”

• The Royal Malaysian Police and Marine Police joined the local fire department in their search for the child’s body, but to no avail.

Local officials warn villagers who live along the stretch of the river to stay away from the water, for fear of deadly crocodile attacks.

“A lot of people there depend on the river for their food and livelihood, so they need to go to the water,” Sumswa said.

“We have warned them of the additional dangers for now. We have to be especially careful because it is possible that the crocodile is still in the area,” she added.