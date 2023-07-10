It is not yet clear what happened to the 7-year-old girl, the Carabinieri are viewing the footage from the security cameras

The sad event took place yesterday, July 9, in the swimming pool of Battuda, Pavia. A 7 year old girl he lost his life shortly after arriving at the San Matteo Polyclinic. Doctors tried everything possible to save her life, but in the end her little heart stopped forever.

The 7-year-old girl, originally from Rozzano, was located at the pool with his family. Before long, what should have been a fun day turned into a nightmare.

Was hit by an illness and ended up underwater, then remaining stuck under an inflatable. The lifeguard dived in to save her and brought her back to the surface. She sadly she was already unconscious. In a short time, the 118 health workers arrived on the spot, who immediately transported her to the hospital. It happened around noon. Shortly after, within the walls of the health facility, the little heart of the minor was stopped forever.

Police are investigating the death of the 7-year-old girl

The Carabinieri agents have started the investigation and are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened, also to establish any liability. They are viewing the surveillance cameras of the pool, which will be essential to clarify how the little one ended up underwater, whether following a sudden and unexpected illness or for other reasons.

The news spread in a short time, throwing anyone who read it into despair. A day with the family, in the middle of summer, a day of fun, which in a few moments turned into the worst nightmare. We will now have to wait for the next updates and investigations by the police to understand what really happened to the 7-year-old girl. It is not clear whether she will come or not autopsy orderedthe test could pinpoint the certain cause of death.