Another Saturday night with friends ended in tragedy. A fatal accident occurred on the A30 Caserta-Salerno and took the life of a 30-year-old boy, NicholasTwo young friends of the victim were also injured in the crash.

Here’s what happened.

Nicola dies at 30: yet another Saturday night tragedy

A few hours ago a terrible event occurred road accident on the A30 Caserta-Salerno and more precisely at the junction of Castle of St. GeorgeIt is precisely in this area that a terrible collision between a car and a truck occurred.

Three young men of about 30 years old were travelling in the car and unfortunately they were the worst hit in the crash. Two of them were injured while the third, Nicola Cuciniellodied as a result of the wounds reported in the crash.

The firefighters, rescue workers and law enforcement immediately went to the scene of the accident to provide assistance. help to the injured. The two boys were rushed to the nearest hospital while for the third there was nothing that could be done.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time that a Saturday night turns into a tragedy no return. These three young boys, after all, just wanted to share some of their time together, unaware of what could happen to them.

