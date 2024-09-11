Another bloody night on Italian roads. A tragic accident involved three cars late yesterday evening, Tuesday 10 September, on the A21 motorway between Cremona and Pontevico, in the direction of Brescia. The toll is very serious: two young people aged 20 and 29 lost their lives. A third boy, who was travelling with them, was transported by helicopter in serious conditions to the Civil Hospital of Brescia. The accident involved a total of six people, including a 57-year-old man and two women aged 56 and 86, who suffered less serious injuries. They are hospitalised in the hospitals of Brescia and Cremona.

The alarm was given shortly after 10:30 p.m. The rescue team intervened on the scene with several ambulances, medical cars and the helicopter rescue from Brescia. The firefighters worked to secure the motorway section and to extract the injured from the wreckage of the cars.

The dynamics of the accident are still under investigation by the police, who closed the motorway section for several hours to carry out the surveys. Traffic resumed in the early hours of the morning allowing the motorists in transit to reach their destinations.

In recent months, the number of road accidents in Italy has seen a worrying increase. Preliminary data indicate that in 2023, especially during the summer, there has been an increase in deaths related to car accidents. The most critical periods seem to have been July and August, when many people travel for holidays, increasing traffic on roads and highways.

A report released by ACI-Istat highlighted that between June and September 2023 several fatal accidents occurred, with a peak in tourist areas and on major connecting roads such as the A1 and A14. High speed, distracted driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs were among the main factors.

The article Tragedy in the night, very serious accident on the highway, two boys of 20 and 29 years old die: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

