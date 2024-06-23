A very serious road accident occurred on the night between Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June in the province of Padua. Unfortunately one gets the worst 19 year oldwho was driving his car and was probably returning to his home.

As per practice, all investigations into the incident are currently underway, although for now the dynamics seem to be quite clear. They will only be the further ones investigations to give concrete answers about what happened.

According to the first information released by some local media, the drama took place around 3am between Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June. Precisely along state road 16, in the municipality of Masera, which is located in the province of Padua. Perhaps after an evening with friends, the girl had resumed hers Fiat Punto and was returning to his home.

But when suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are currently being investigated by the police, a man driving his car would have invaded the oncoming lane. As a result, the impact between the two vehicles would have been unavoidable. Passers-by, seeing the two destroyed cars, immediately asked for the intervention of the police and health workers.

Accident in the province of Padua, the death of the 19 year old and the condition of the man

The officers who arrived on site within a few minutes also had to request the intervention of the firefighters. To be able to free her from the sheets of her vehicle, the latter had to use some shears and they worked for a long time.

However, when they entrusted the girl to the care of the emergency medical workers, he was not there for her now there’s nothing left to do. Unfortunately they had no choice but to witness how heartbreaking it was death.

As per practice in these cases, the agents are now working to understand the dynamics. The man who was driving the other vehicle is now found hospitalized in hospital, but it is not believed to be life-threatening. There will be more soon updates about this serious accident, which led to heartbreaking consequences.