Drama in the night in the province of Assisi, unfortunately Ilaria Bertinelli died at the age of 29 in a serious road accident

A very serious accident occurred during the night between Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd March. Unfortunately, a girl of just 29 years old, called, got the worst of it Ilaria Bertinelli, who was now lifeless when the doctors arrived. They couldn't help but confirm his death.

The police are also investigating the incident, but for now the hypothesis more plausible is that of a distraction or a sudden obstacle. They also had to stop the gas supplyto prevent the episode from turning into a drama.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred the night between Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd March. Precisely along the road to Tordibetto, a municipality located in the province of Assisi. From what emerged, the young woman was driving her car, one Opel Mokka and most likely he had spent the evening with some friends and was returning home.

However, it was precisely during the journey that it happened the unthinkable. The girl, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, apparently lost control of her vehicle. After going off the road, she finished her race against a gas meter. Passers-by seeing the destroyed car and understanding the severity of the situation, they immediately requested the intervention of the health workers.

The heartbreaking death of Ilaria Bertinelli after the accident

CREDIT: INTHESKY

Doctors soon rushed to the scene. They managed to catch her, only when the firefighters freed her from sheets of your vehicle. However, they couldn't do anything for the 29-year-old except to note her condition deathwhich certainly occurred due to the serious traumas reported.

The firefighters also had to interrupt the gas supply, to avoid spills and therefore further problems. The Carabinieri from the local station also intervened on site and are currently working to rebuild the exact dynamics of the accident.

For now, from what has emerged they do not appear to be there other vehicles involved. However, only further investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened to the girl.