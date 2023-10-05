American football NFL remains shocked by the death of a fan, who was brutally attacked in the stadium during the game between Patriots and Miami last September.

Dale Mooney He was a Patriots fan who went to the stadium to cheer on his team, but unexpectedly found himself in the middle of a fight.

What is known

Father of two children, Mooney lost his life during a game against the Miami Dolphins after a violent altercation with fans.

“Eyewitnesses at the stadium reported that Mooney had been punched in the face by a Los Angeles fan. Miami Dolphins, which caused him to lose consciousness. Despite prompt medical attention at the scene, Dale Mooney was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, leaving his family and supporters in mourning,” Spain’s Marca said.

Joey Kilmartin an amateur, recounted the events. “The Dolphins fan walks up and clearly punches him in the face. (He) is knocked out and you can immediately tell that he is not well,” he warned.

And he claimed Mooney had been involved in another confrontation with other fans towards the end of the fourth quarter.

He never regained consciousness after the beating. The doctors tried to save his life, but it was impossible.

Police

Joey Kilmartin said he witnessed police arrest a man and begin investigating the case.

Today, a few weeks after the incident, “the Massachusetts State Policein collaboration with the Office of the Norfolk District Attorney, An investigation was launched and they warn that the results of the autopsy are still pending and the football community anxiously awaits new developments.

“Our investigation has included numerous police interviews and examination of multiple angles of video capturing the fight before Mr. Dale Mooney collapsed during the game,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation,” he concluded.

During Sunday Night Football a 30 year season holder & a patriots fan passed away while getting knocked out by a Dolphins fan, falling & never gaining consciousness back. RIP Dale Mooney and prayers to his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lusYe9kmnY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 19, 2023

