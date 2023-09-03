The toll from a mountain accident that took place this morning on the Ortles is two dead and two injured. The accident occurred at 6.20 on the normal route, while the roped party was heading towards the summit. According to an initial reconstruction, a mountaineer slipped and dragged the others with him as he fell. The victims are a German and an Italian. The mountain rescue and the rescue helicopters of Elisondrio, Pilikan 3 and Guardia di Finanza intervened on the spot.