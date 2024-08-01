Two Mountain climbers Austrians tragically lost their lives during a climb on Spigolo Comici, a difficult climbing route that leads to the summit of Riofreddo. Their bodies were located this morning after long hours of searching and recovered by the regional medical helicopter.

Tragedy in the mountains: two Austrian climbers fall from the summit of Riofreddo

Rescue teams went into action yesterday, after the two men failed to return climbersThe search operations, conducted by the Cave del Predil Alpine Rescue teams and the Guardia di Finanza military, began from the parking lot in Val Saisera, where the two climbers’ car was located.

The Spigolo Comici is considered one of the most iconic routes in the Julian Alps, a true test for climbers who want to test themselves with one of the most demanding challenges offered by the region. The combination of technical difficulty, exposure and scenic beauty makes this route particularly fascinating and respected in the world of mountaineering.

The two enthusiasts of mountain They set out with the goal of climbing the Spigolo Comici to reach the top of Riofreddo, a route with an altitude difference of 800 meters that requires several hours of climbing. However, something went wrong during the undertaking.

The search, suspended during the night for safety reasons, resumed at dawn with the support of the regional rescue helicopter. The lifeless bodies of the two mountaineers were spotted from above, marking a sad epilogue for a climb which should have been an exciting adventure.

The recovery of the bodies, carried out with great professionalism by the rescuers, does not ease the pain for a tragedy which has deeply shaken the local community and the world of mountaineering. The episode serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers inherent in mountain activities and the need for preparation and caution.

The authorities are now trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident to understand what may have caused the fall fatal. Meanwhile, our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the victims, who are shocked by this unexpected loss.