The last few days have been quite dramatic, as several climbers have lost their lives following falls from the Matterhorn. In fact, a few hours ago, another person fell about 800 meters, losing his life.

Matterhorn

What’s going on?

Accidents on the Matterhorn: Two Dead Before Ferragosto

Different mountaineers they lost their lives on the Matterhorn in the last few days. On Wednesday 14th August two people lost their lives following a fall from about 1000 metres high. Their aim was to reach the Matterhorn summit traveling through an area called as Hoernli ridge.

Archive photo

The alarm was raised because some acquaintances had not seen them return to the valley and therefore it was assumed that the two had been involved in some nasty dynamic. For this reason the local rescuers intervened immediately, but unfortunately they identified the corpses of the two men on the north face of the mountain.

It was then up to the cantonal police to recover the bodies and start investigations to determine the causes of the accident. All procedures that will lead to the recognition formal of the two victims.

A third climber joins the list of deaths

Unfortunately, the one on August 14th was not the last accident in the place, as a similar event was recorded yesterday. In the afternoon, in fact, another mountaineer he met an unfortunate fate that caused him to fall for about 800 meters ending up on the glacier.

Matterhorn

He too was retracing the same route as the two climbers who disappeared on August 14. Once again, the exact location is unknown. dynamics of the accident, but unfortunately it is an event that no one could have foreseen or even avoided.

The rescue intervention was again completely useless, as when the man was found he was already lifeless. The investigations aimed at understanding and reconstructing what happened are therefore continuing, even if perhaps it would be a duty to encourage the safety in these places.