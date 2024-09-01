A day that promised strong emotions in contact with nature turned into a disaster for Thomas Funicelli34 years old, passionate base jumper from Rome. Yesterday morning, the young man jumped with his wing suit from a rock face in Rhêmes-Saint-Georges, but the flight ended in a fatal accident. Despite the opening of his parachute, the athlete crashed at the foot of a rock, and his body was only found in the evening.

Tommaso Funicelli dies at just 34 years old during a base jumping launch

Yesterday was a perfect day for the base jumping: clear skies, light winds and a breathtaking view from Plan Cou, at over 2,100 metres above sea level. This panoramic point is a favourite spot for base jumpers for its spectacular views of Mont Blanc, the Grand Combin, the Matterhorn and Monte Rosa. The mayor of Rhêmes-Saint-Georges, In Therisodsaid:

“We often see them launching from that area, especially in the fall and spring. They usually land in the adjacent fields of the campground, sometimes just above the playground.”

Arriving on site in the late morning, Funicelli prepared his equipment and donned his wingsuit, ready to challenge the void. During the flight, something did not go as expected. Although the parachute opened correctly, the young man was unable to land safely. His brother contacted rescue at 5:00 p.m., reporting the failure to return.

The search, which began in the afternoon, extended over a vast area thanks to the intervention of the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue and the Guardia di Finanza. Until nightfall, there was no trace of the body. Finally, a helicopter located a portion of the sail trapped between the trees and a rock face, at an altitude of 1,300 meters, in Voix fraction. An area usually safe for base jumpers to land, but which in this case turned into a trap for the young Roman.

The Sav technicians and a doctor, on board another helicopter, confirmed Tommaso’s death. The recovery operations ended shortly after 9:30 p.m. The body, transferred to the mortuary of the Aosta cemetery, will be able to be paid homage in the next few hours. The investigations into the accident are now entrusted to the Sagf of Entrèves.

Loved by his family and friends, Tommaso Funicelli will remain an example of courage and love of adventure, but also of how thin the line is between triumph and tragedy in such daring sports.

