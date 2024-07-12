A terrible accident occurred in the loans Bardonecchia. A 27-year-old boy was found dead near a tourist facility. His death remains mysterious, although hypothermia could be one of the main causes of death.

Place of discovery

Here are the latest updates on the story

27-Year-Old Boy Dies in Bardonecchia

In the last few hours a bad accident has shocked Bardonecchiaa beautiful tourist resort in the province of Turin. The mountain landscape that rises and near the Piedmontese capital has been affected by a tragedy which occurred near the Scarfiotti refuge.

Bardonecchia

Right here a boy of just 27 years old was found dead in pond near the tourist complex. According to what was found by the investigators, the boy had passed away completely accidentalperhaps right during the night hours.

There are many in that area stoneswhich is why with poor visibility it is really very easy to slip. The poor boy’s body was found by the managers of the facility who alerted the police in the middle of the night.

For what reasons did the young boy die?

As previously mentioned, the causes that could have caused the death of the boy. The cause of death could be linked to a trauma which would have hit the boy following the fall on the rocks.

Helicopter rescue

However, the investigators and forensic doctors do not exclude hypothermiaas the boy was near the lake and in that area the temperatures they really go down a lot during the night. Unfortunately the rescuers could not do anything for this young victim, even though they tried everything to save the life of this boy.

At the moment the investigations into the case have been entrusted to the Bardonecchia Police Station which will then have to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. In the next few hours, an order will also be issued the autopsy on the poor body.