Motorcycling is a sport that gives emotions, adrenaline and desire to live, but sometimes it offers its dark side and presents the bill: Italy woke up today to the news of the death of Luca Salvadori, a rider who raced in the CIV, in MotoE and who was engaged in a European road race on the Frohburg street circuit. There he had an accident in qualifying, but he did not make it despite immediate medical attention and hospitalization.

During this period he was dedicating himself to road racing and just this weekend he was busy in Frohburg, where for over 60 years a traditional event has been held that sees the Supersport and Superbike classes of the IRRC (International Road Racing Championship) race. In yesterday evening’s qualifying, the German Didier Grams fell in the fast curve in front of the paddock and Luca Salvadori was also involved in the accident. Help was useless, he died in hospital from his injuries.

Rumors had started circulating early this morning, but then confirmation was found, also made official by the Broncos team, with whom he ran in the National Trophy 1000, a support championship of the CIV: “With infinite pain we announce the loss of our Luca Salvadori. Following an accident on the Frohburg road circuit, the multiple traumas suffered did not allow him to resist and he left us. We express our deepest condolences and we unite around the family”, reads the note released by the team.

Salvadori, born in 1992, was a familiar face to young people and motorcycle enthusiasts, who enjoyed following the videos he made for his YouTube channel. Alongside his life as a pilot, Luca had embarked on the path of a videomaker, creating videos in which he told stories, commented on world championship races and transmitted his experience on the track through the videos he made and edited.