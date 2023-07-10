47-year-old man throws himself into the sea to save his children, but is sucked in by the waves: tragedy on the southern coast of Rome

A 47 year old man he lost his life yesterday morning, Sunday 9 July, in Torvajanica, on the southern coast of Rome. She was on the free beach together with her two sons aged 17 and 19 who, while taking a bath, got into trouble. He jumped into the water to save them, but was carried away by the waves.

A dramatic weekend regarding the drownings in Italy. In fact, there are several people who have lost their lives while spending days that were supposed to be relaxing and which instead turned into a nightmare.

In the Battuda swimming pool in Pavia, for example, a 7-year-old girl died yesterday. Originally from Rozzano, she was in the pool with her family and while she was taking a bath, she probably fell ill. Stuck under an inflatable, she was dragged out of the water by the lifeguard, but there was nothing she could do. She passed away forever shortly after arriving in critical condition at the San Matteo Polyclinic.

Also yesterday, in the Trebbia river, they lost their lives a man and his son. The boy, a 26-year-old, had dived for a bath when he never resurfaced. Father of him, 59 years old, at that point he threw himself to try to save him but unfortunately he too disappeared under the water. Rescuers found them both after about an hour, when they were now lifeless.

How a 47-year-old man died in Torvajanica

The same tragic fate unfortunately befell a 47-year-old man from Egypt who yesterday was at the seaside in Torvajanica with his two children.

The boys, 17 and 19 years oldone had dived into the sea for a swim, when the waves have them dragged out.

At that point the gentleman entered the water to save thembut it was sucked up by the waves in turn and went into trouble.

The lifeguard of the free beach has it washed ashore and tried to revive him, but for him in the end there was no nothing to do.

THE Boysshocked by what happened and scared, are instead survived.