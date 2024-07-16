At least 40 people have died this Monday in two Israeli bombings, one against the “humanitarian zone” of Mawasi, in the south of Gaza, with 17 dead, and another in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center, where 17 died 23 peoplethe Hamas government in the enclave reported.

In the attack in Nuseirat, against a school of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), 73 people were also injured, while the one in Mawasi left 26 injured.

Among the victims of these attacks is journalist Mohamed Mishmish, director of a program on Al Aqsa radio, bringing the total number of victims to 1,000.Reporters killed in war rise to 160according to the Hamas government’s count, which includes writers, intellectuals and influencers.

The Israeli army confirmed in a statement that it had attacked an UNRWA school in Nuseirat where a group of Palestinians were gathered. alleged militiamen who had “planned and directed numerous attacks against Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.”

The military stressed that it took several measures to prevent harm to civilians before the attack, such as the use of “precise ammunition” and aerial surveillance.

Bombing of Mawasi killed another 90 Gazans

The military also confirmed targeting an Islamic Jihad commander west of Khan Yunis, where the coastal area of ​​Mawasi is located, and said it was investigating reports that several civilians were killed. were injured in the bombing.

Israel already bombed Mawasi on Saturday, killing another 90 Gazans and wounding more than 300 in an attack that targeted Mohamed Deif, commander-in-chief of the al-Qassam Brigades. -armed wing of Hamas-, whose fate remains uncertain.

The armed forces then bombed a location where Deif was located along with his right-hand man, Rafaa Salameh – commander of the Khan Yunis brigade – whose death Israel was able to confirm on Sunday.

Mawasi is the humanitarian zone – despite criticism from international organizations, which say that this beach area does not have the conditions to accommodate evacuees – to which the Israeli Army ordered the evacuation of Palestinians who were in Rafah (south) in May, when it launched an operation against this territory.

On the other hand, just two days ago the Army launched a bombing against another UNRWA school in Nuseirat, in which 17 people were killed and 80 injured.

Hamas authorities in the enclave denounced today that Israel is concentrating its attacks in the center of the Strip against UNRWA schools, where some 80,000 displaced people live: and also in Mawasi, described by Israel as “safe zone” and where there are hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

“They attack them in a premeditated, planned and focused manner with the aim of premeditatedly killing and achieving the greatest possible number of victims, in light of American support to the crime of genocide in Gaza”denounced the Hamas government.

Since the beginning of the war, 38,713 people have lost their lives – most of them women and children – while the total number of wounded has risen to 89,166, all without counting the thousands of bodies that remain under the rubble of Gaza without rescue teams. have been able to access them, according to local health authorities.

