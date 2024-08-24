A terrible tragedy occurred late this morning in the skies of the Modena Apennines: an ultralight crashed immediately after takeoff. The pilot died

A tragic accident occurred late this morning, Saturday 24 August, in the skies of the Modena Apennines, and more precisely in Pavullo nel Frignano. A ultralightdriven by a 71-year-old pilot, crashed immediately after takeoff. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the man, who died instantly following the violent impact.

The dynamics of the crash of the ultralight that crashed this morning in the Modena area

It was around 12.30 today, Saturday 24 August, when, immediately after the take-off phase, an ultralight crashed at the airport ‘G. Paolucci’ in the municipality of Pavullo in Frignanoin the province of Modena.

According to the Modena firefighters, who promptly intervened on the scene of the tragedy with a local team, the aircraft was a single-seater glider driven by a 71-year-old pilot. The victim’s name was Eugenio Nails and lived in Fiorano Modenese.

Once it crashed, the ultralight ended up on the airport grounds, at the edge of the airport, near the fence that delimits the land at the end of the runway.

The 118 medical personnel and the airport fire-fighting staff intervened at the scene of the accident.

According to the first reconstructions carried out regarding the tragic event, the aircraft would have fallen in upright position and did not involve any person other than the pilot who was operating it.

In addition to the paramedics, the Carabinieri of the Pavullo company also arrived at the crash site. All procedures required by the national agency for flight safety were immediately activated and a report was made to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, pending authorization to free the victim’s body from the cockpit of the ultralight.

The investigations conducted by law enforcement officers will delve into every aspect of the tragic event which, from an initial partial reconstruction of the facts, would currently confirm the occurrence of some problems that arose during the take-off phase.