The Spanish motorcycle racer Carles Falcon, 45 years old, seriously injured on January 7 in a fall in the second stage of the Dakar Rally, He passed away this Monday, his team, Twin Trail Racing Team, announced in a statement..

“The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident are irreversible,” the training noted. “

🖤 ​​Carles Falcón, Spanish pilot who suffered a serious accident in the Dakar, dies. 🏥 He has been in an induced coma for several days. 🙏 Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/fLRRzYL9dL — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 15, 2024

Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles. He has left us doing something that was his dream, running the Dakar. He was enjoying it, he was happy on the motorcycle. We must remember him for his smile and for the happiness he generated in everyone,” the team added.

Falcón suffered a fall at kilometer 448 of the stage between Al Henakiyah and Al Duwadimi. Alerted by a pilot who was following him, the organization sent a medical helicopter that treated him and took him to the hospital. Al Duwadimi.

Hours later, the communications manager of the Twintrail Racing Team, Carla Prat, declared to the network Telesport that the pilot suffered “a fracture of the C2 vertebra” and that this was “what most urgently worried the doctors.”

“Computer engineer by training. Motorcycle instructor and motorcycle travel guide out of passion. There are many who have learned at his side. He taught with patience, energy and happiness, he made everyone enjoy the motorcycle. This is what has made us left and we will always keep with us,” he added Twin Trail Racing Team in a statement released by Instagram.

The Spanish driver had finished in 76th position in the first stage of the Dakar Rally, between Al Ula and Al Henakiyah on their KTM.

With information from EFE.

