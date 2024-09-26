The cycling World Cup that takes place in Zurich, Switzerland, The state of health of the runner from that country’s national team is pending Muriel Furrer, who fell this Thursday in the mixed time trial.

According to initial information, Furrer, 18, is in “very critical” condition after suffering a hard fall during the junior online race at the World Championships, this Thursday in Zurich, the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Delicate

“Muriel Furrer was taken to the hospital by helicopter. “He suffered a serious head injury and is in a very critical condition,” announced the UCI, which was “extremely concerned” in a statement.

“At the moment there is no proven fact about how the accident took place,” said the rector of cycling in the world.

“The competent authorities are carrying out the relevant investigations, so no further information can be provided until further notice,” the UCI stated.

The junior race was held this Thursday on wet roads, and under heavy rainfall over Zurich.