This morning an explosion occurred in the Sabino Explodenti plant: three workers lost their lives

A devastating tragedy occurred this morning, Wednesday 13 September, in Casalbordino, a small town in the province of Chieti, Abruzzo. A strong explosion occurred in the Sabino Explodenti plant, a company that deals with the disposal of gunpowder, and three workers they lost their lives. There were also two injured people, who fortunately did not risk their lives.

Another accident in the workplace, which dramatically extends the list of workers who unfortunately lost their lives while carrying out their duties. craft.

This time the toll was particularly tragic, with three people losing their lives instantly, and two others who were injured. The latter, fortunately, were not life-threatening.

The episode occurred late this morning in Casalbordinoa small town of a few thousand inhabitants located in the province of Chieti, in Abruzzo.

In particular, the explosion occurred inside the factory Sabino Explosivesa company that deals with the disposal and recovery of materials from military munitions, demilitarization activities, remediation of contaminated sites and disposal of products containing explosives.

At about 12:00 pm a was heard very loud roar throughout the area and the emergency car was immediately turned on.

The firefighters and doctors who rushed to the scene have declared the death of the three workers, they rescued two others and made the area safe. The Prosecutor’s Office has opened a case investigation for what happened.

Heartbroken the words of Filippo Marinucci, absolutely shocked by the event. On the page Facebook A message of condolence and prayer has appeared from the Municipality of Casalbordino towards the victims of this terrible accident.

In 2020, three other workers lost their lives in the same company

Credit: Fire Brigade

Today’s, unfortunately, they are not the first victims of an explosion within the company.

The December 21, 2020in fact, one had also occurred at Sabino Explodenti Spa similar explosion and the toll, even in that case, spoke of three dead workers.

Own Tomorrowamong other things, will be held the preliminary hearing before the magistrate of the Court of Vasto. I am ten defendants: the legal representative and president of the company’s board of directors, the director, the manager of the protection and prevention service, four directors, the workers’ representative for safety, the department head and the company itself.