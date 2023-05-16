A 21-year-old policeman who had gone to the Canary Islands for a holiday: Giuseppe Saudella jumped to disengage the anchor but never resurfaced

He was called Joseph Saudella the 21-year-old young man who in the past few hours has tragically lost his life while on holiday in Tenerife, on the Canary Islands, in Spain. The boy dived into the water, probably to free the anchor of the boat he was on, but he never resurfaced.

A devastating tragedy which unfortunately cost the life of a young Italian of only 21 years, occurred in the last few hours in Spain, to be precise in the waters of the sea of ​​Tenerife, a highly rated tourist destination in the Canary Islands.

Giuseppe, this is the name of the victim, was there with his friends to spend a few days vacation and none of them could imagine that this would turn into tragedy.

According to reports, it seems that the boys had gone for a trip on one small boat. To take a bath they had presumably dropped the anchor and, before returning, they would have had to raise it and set off again.

The anchor but she stayed stranded and Giuseppe offered to dive and submerge to free her. The 21-year-old thus went under water, but he never resurfaced.

The boy’s friends immediately alerted the authorities and meanwhile they tried in every possible way to locate their friend.

However, neither they nor the divers who arrived on the spot managed to find Giuseppe.

Alone some hours later Joseph’s body was found and unfortunately lifeless. The autopsy exam will clarify whether the boy had an illness or if he drowned.

Who was Joseph Saudella

Giuseppe Saudella was born 21 years ago in San Salvatore Telesinoa town of a few thousand inhabitants in the province of Salerno, in Campania.

After graduation, he pursued a career in Policebecoming an agent and moving to Piacenzawhere he had been working for about two years. After an initial job in the road patrols, he had recently been transferred to the guardhouse, where he currently worked.

In the next few days, after completing the paperwork, I will proceed with the return of the body to Italyin San Salvatore Telesino, where the funeral will be celebrated.

In the meantime, there are many condolence messages appeared on social media. In particular by the colleagues and superiors of the Piacenza police headquarters where Giuseppe worked.