After the discovery yesterday of 30-year-old Bogdan Cristoiu, this morning divers also recovered the body of the second missing person, 23-year-old Ganegedara Ramesh, from the waters of the Brenta river.

The final epilogue of the tragedy that occurred on Sunday 14th July, the day in which two young people disappeared near the Brenta River in Campo San Martino, this morning the second missing person was also found.

Bodies of two young men missing in Brenta River found

The dynamics of the dramatic accident that occurred in the Brenta River

According to the initial reconstructions carried out by the agents, the 23-year-old of Sinhalese origins, Ganegedara Rameshon Sunday 14 July he would have entered the waters of the Brenta river most likely to recover a ball. The boy, however, would have soon found himself in difficulty due to the strong currents of the river, unable to return to the shore.

At that point, the friend who was with him, the 30-year-old of Romanian origins Bogdan Stefan Christoiuwould have immediately intervened in an attempt to help him. Once he had dived into the water, however, the second young man would also have been overwhelmed by the force of the current and dragged away.

The research of the two young people

The report of the disappearance of the two boys had immediately alerted the rescue machine. In fact, not only the divers intervened on the scene of the accident, but also the helicopter Dragon 154 and the SAPR core to carry out research from above together with the staff TAS (typography applied to rescue). Also present were the river vessel Hydra with the echo sounder, the operators of the nucleus SAF (Alpine Fluvial Speleo), and the firefighters of Citadel (Padua).

A great display of forces employed in the desperate search for the two young men. The search ended with the most tragic of epilogues: yesterday evening around 10.40 pm, the Vicenza divers they recovered Bogdan’s body, found inside an undertow at about four meters depth. It dates back to this morning around 11:25, instead, the finding and recovery of the second missing boy in the same area, the 23-year-old Sri Lankan.

The intervention is therefore concluded, as also confirmed on Twitter by the firefighters.