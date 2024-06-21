A tragic fatality shook the community of Lonigo, in the province of Vicenza, on the afternoon of Thursday 20 June. Around 5pm, in via Fontana Murà, in the hamlet of Almisano, a domestic accident led to the disappearance of a woman, accidentally hit by the Husband with the tractor.

According to initial reconstructions, the man, an elderly farmer, was reversing his tractor in the courtyard of their farm, having just returned from the fields. During the maneuver, he did not notice his wife, also a pensioner, who was in the courtyard. The precise dynamics of the accident are still being examined by the police, but it is clear that the impact was fatal. The injuries sustained by the woman were extremely serious. Despite the timely intervention of the medical staff of the Suem 118, who arrived at the accident site shortly after the alarm was raised, there was nothing that could be done. The woman died while being transported to hospital.

The Carabinieri, the local police, immediately intervened at the site of the tragedy Lonigo and the technicians of Spisal (Workplace Hygiene Safety Prevention Service), to carry out the necessary findings and try to reconstruct exactly how such a dramatic accident could have happened. Investigations are underway to clarify every detail of the matter and ascertain any responsibilities.

The elderly farming couple were well known in the local community. The husband, in shock at what had happened, immediately raised the alarm as soon as he realized he had knocked his wife over. The incident deeply shocked the residents of the area, who knew and respected the couple. The entire community of Lonigo was struck by this tragic fatality. The inhabitants of the hamlet of Almisano, where the couple lived, rallied around their husband in a sign of solidarity. The tragedy has also raised questions about safety in agricultural operations, especially for the elderly who continue to work the land with passion and dedication.