Sunday, October 1, 2023, 12:08



Updated 12:24 p.m.

Jairo, father of one of the people missing after the fire, a 28-year-old woman who was with her partner and other friends from Caravaca, where they live, was devastated this morning, waiting for official information. «She sent us an audio. “He was enough to say goodbye,” she says.

«Mommy, I love her; “We are going to die,” is heard in the audio that Jairo received around six in the morning, where screams and voices of other people can also be heard urging them to illuminate the area. It should be noted that the power supply was cut off during the fire in several premises during the fire.

The young woman, according to her father, had gone to the capital to party in this area. «They had come because in Caravaca there are no nightclubs; They came at dawn. “It was the second time she came,” she said.