A 39-year-old man, of Slovak nationality, died on Sunday night while climbing the mountain Aconcagua, the highest peak of the Andes and all of America, in the Argentine province of Mendoza (west)according to local media.

The man, who faced the ascent to the Mendoza summit alone, He had been declared missing late last weekend. because he had not returned to camp.

The climber, who had reached the summit, “could not go down, probably due to fatigue, and stayed to rest and ended up dying on the spot,” the head of the mountaineering group said Monday. Mountain Rescue Patrol of the Mendoza Police, Marcos Páezto channel TN.

The Slovak had not returned to the base camp of Condors Nest, at 5,350 meters above sea level, when it was initially planned to do so. According to local newspapers, the Rescue Patrol was able to speak with a group of Chilean climbers who were trying to reach the top of the mountain. Aconcagua and that they saw the deceased alive for the last time, descending one of the slopes of the mountain.

Rescue operations found the man's remains at 3:00 (6:00 GMT) on Sunday at about 6,730 meters above sea level.. The top of Mount Aconcagua, with an altitude of 6,960.8 meters, is one of the favorite destinations for climbers from all over the world. In the current summer season, the optimal one for Andean expeditions, five deaths have already been recorded in the surroundings of the South American giant, according to Argentine media.

