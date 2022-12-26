Skiing accident in the Spieljoch ski area in Fuegenberg (Zillertal) in Austria: a 12-year-old girl crashed into a tree while descending at high speed and died following the very serious injuries she sustained.

A witness who alerted the rescuers said that the young woman was near the crossroads of the “Talabfahrt” and “Abfahrt Mittelstation” slopes when she went off the slope. The incidents took place yesterday around 4pm.

Transported by air ambulance to the university hospital in Innsbruck, the young woman underwent emergency surgery but it was not enough to save her life: she died in the night.

According to an initial reconstruction by the local police, he would have lost his balance after a maneuver judged to be wrong. With the onset of the winter season, more and more people go to the mountains to practice sports, and as a result, more and more accidents occur in the Alps.

Yesterday, at the ski resort of Lech, in Austria, ten skiers were hit by an avalanche. They have all been recovered, the last two only in the night: they are seriously injured. They were located at an altitude of 2,700m in the western Alpine state of Vorarlberg.

In total, four of the ten people rescued required medical treatment: they are hospitalized in the Innsbruck hospital in Tyrol. “According to the latest information, we can conclude that there are no more people missing,” said the police, cited by the APA, which did not disclose the nationalities of the skiers involved.