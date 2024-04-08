In a violent incident occurred in the early morning of yesterday in the Anacleto Canabal ranch, first section, in the state of Tabasco, a mother and her son were brutally murdered inside their own home.

The attack, shot to death by a group of armed motorcyclists, took place around 2:30 a.m., resulting in the instant death of both.

The victims They were identified by authorities as Alejandra RC54 years old, and his son Emmanuel JR35 years old.

According to preliminary reports, Immanuel was allegedly involved in illicit activities, which could have motivated the attack.

Alejandra was executed by head shotshowing serious injuries, while his son received at least eight gunshot wounds to his body.

After the detonations, elements of the State Preventive Police quickly mobilized to the scene of the crime, where they were informed by relatives of the victims about the attack.

The attackers apparently did not initially find Immanuel and they murdered his mother; However, they returned minutes later to kill him as well before fleeing.

The scene was cordoned off by the police while criminal experts and staff from the State Attorney General's Office arrived to carry out the necessary investigations.

The bodies of Alejandra and Emmanuel They were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service for the legal autopsy.

The prosecutor of the Public Ministry has started an investigation file to clarify this double homicide and find those responsible for such heinous crime.