He falls into a well during a summer camp: there was nothing that could be done for the 10-year-old boy from Palazzolo Acreide, despite the timely arrival of help.

A tragic event has struck the quiet countryside of Palazzolo Acreide, in the province of Syracuse, on the eve of the impressive celebration that takes place every year in honor of San Paolo, the patron saint of the town, on June 29. A ten-year-old boy fell into a well, in the Falabia district, 15 meters deep, half full of water, and unfortunately he died.

10-year-old boy falls into a well in Palazzolo Acreide: rescue efforts were in vain

According to the mayor Salvatore Gallo, who gave an interview to ‘FanPage’, the cause could be an old cover that gave way while the child was on the well cover. The mayor ensures that the well was closed at the time of the accident.

The terrible event occurred during a summer camp organized by Anffas, the National Association of Families and People with Intellectual Disabilities. The child, who did not have a disability, regularly attended the summer camp along with twenty other children. The day was going well, with the kids having fun on the swings and playing, when suddenly the unthinkable happened.

An educatorShe courageously lowered herself into the well to try to help the child, but unfortunately she was unable to save him. She suffered injuries treated by 118 operators. The fire brigade divers intervened to recover the child’s body at 3.30 pm. The Syracuse prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into manslaughter towards unknown persons.

THE parents of the child, residents of Palazzolo Acreide, witnessed the dramatic situation helplessly. Mayor Gallo praised the effectiveness of the rescue machine. All the vehicles reached the area of ​​the terrible episode in a very short time, although they were unable to avoid the accident. The community of Palazzolo Acreide is dismayed and saddened by the loss of such a precocious young man.

Similar events bring back memories of that distant 1981 when another child, Alfredo Rampi he lost his life in the same way. Accidentally fell into an artesian well in Frascati, in the Selvotta area, after three days of attempts rescuethe child died at a depth of about 60 meters. The story had a strong media impact, with Rai broadcasting live the last 18 hours of rescue attempts. From this event the need to create an organizational structure dedicated to emergency management, which then led to the creation of the Department of Civil Protection.