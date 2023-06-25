Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

On Sunday (June 25) a tragic incident took place in a Swedish amusement park. A roller coaster full of people derails, one person dies.

Update from June 25, 3:53 p.m.: One person was fatally injured in a serious accident at the Swedish amusement park “Gröna Lund” in Stockholm. The operator said so. According to media reports, a roller coaster derailed and people fell down.

The police said in the afternoon that seven injured children and adults were being treated in clinics for the incident. The authorities initially gave no information about the fatality. The transmitter SVT reports of nine injured who had to be taken to the hospital. SVT reported, citing rescue workers, that a car had derailed and got stuck. Then people fell out. Others were trapped and had to be rescued from a height.

Roller coaster in “Gröna Lund” in Sweden derailed: “There were people in it”

“The car went off the rails and crashed. There were people in it,” reported one SVT-Reporter who happened to be in the park during the accident. The park was cleared to facilitate rescue work. Even a helicopter was on duty.

A roller coaster derailed in the Swedish amusement park “Gröna Lund”. At least one person dies. © CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/AFP

First report from June 25th: Stockholm – A tragic incident occurred in a Swedish amusement park on Sunday (June 25): A roller coaster, which can reach speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, derailed. At least one person died, according to the operator.

Sweden: Roller coaster derails in amusement park – at least one person dies

In addition, there were numerous injuries, said the amusement park “Gröna Lund” in the capital Stockholm on Sunday of the Swedish news agency TT with. The police initially only confirmed that there were “several” injuries. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.

The park has since been cleared to facilitate rescue work. Even a helicopter was on duty. One SVT-Reporter who happened to be in the park at the time of the accident reported: “The car went off the rails and crashed. There were people in it.” According to the park, the “Jetline” roller coaster races over a course that is 800 meters long and up to 30 meters high.

