Hopes ended tragically for the three-year-old boy who fell into an irrigation canal in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Spinetoliin the province of Ascoli Piceno. The alarm was raised by the little boy’s family after the child disappeared from their sight. Search operations were launched immediately, involving the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri, who were mobilized to comb the surrounding area in search of the minor.

The tragic news of the death of the three-year-old boy who fell into the canal in Spinetoli

Two passers-by spotted the child’s body in the canal waters and promptly notified the competent authorities. Rescuers promptly arrived on site, including 118 paramedics, who attempted for a long time to revive the child through first aid maneuvers. Despite their efforts and the immediate alert of the air ambulance, every attempt to save the child’s life unfortunately proved in vain. Forty minutes of cardiac massage they did not have any positive results.

The irrigation canal where the accident occurred is about one and a half meters deep. The child’s body was about 400 meters away from where his parents had last seen him. The speed with which the current dragged him away cost him his life.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to reconstruct the exact circumstances of the incident and determine any responsibilities. The community of Spinetoli is deeply affected by the tragedy, expressing closeness and condolences to the little boy’s family for their immense loss.

Local institutions are evaluating additional safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future, especially in areas near waterways and irrigation channels frequented by families and children. An oversight, a distraction by the adults involved caused the accident. We need to intensify the monitoring and attention we pay to our little ones, especially in moments of celebration and conviviality that are often the cause of relaxation and inattention.

