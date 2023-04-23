A tragic accident occurred this weekend at a flamed pizza restaurant in Madrid Spainafter the property caught fire, leaving two people dead and at least 12 injured, six of them seriously.

According to Spanish media, the incident took place in the building known as Burro Canaglia, located in a well-known square in Madrid. This place became a fire chamber and two people died.

The mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez He explained that, of the injured people, six of them remain hospitalized, one in critical condition, while the others are reported to be stable.

The first investigations suppose that the fire originated because the fire of a flamed pizza reached the decoration of the place, mainly made of plastic.

A customer who witnessed the incident told the newspaper El País that one of the waiters was about to put the final touch on the dish. He carried a flaming torch in one hand and in the other the flaming plate that reached the plastic decoration of one of the pillars.

Some publications on the pizzeria’s social networks show the famous dish or “carnivorous hell pizza”, which is served according to what witnesses reported during the fire.

So far the investigations are carried out by the National Police. However, local media indicate that the property had the necessary permits for its operation.