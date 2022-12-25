The toll from an accident that took place on Saturday evening around 21.20 in Galicia is 6 dead in Spain, where a Monbus group bus fell 40 meters to the Lerez river near the municipality of Cerdedo-Cotobade, along the N- 541 which connects Lugo and Pontevedra. This was reported by the civil protection, quoted by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, which adds that there are only 2 survivors, namely the 63-year-old driver and a passenger, who managed to raise the alarm by calling for help from her cell phone to warn that the vehicle had crashed and was filling up with water. There was heavy rain when the accident happened.

The rescuers, who resumed the search today after they were suspended due to the extreme conditions of the river, even after speaking with the driver are not sure if 8 or 9 people were on board. However, the Civil Guard, given that no one has reported the disappearance of any presumed ninth person on board, has ruled out that there is a missing person and has declared the searches concluded.